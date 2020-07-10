The babes are back in town

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.
@angelmoore2131 – Angel Moore – 36 – West Midlands UK
@derynnaomi – Dolly – Cumbria UK
@blondebombdoll – Adella – 26 – Birmingham UK
@tanyalucie_xx2nd – Tanya Lucie – 34 – Birmingham UK
@carrieannharis – Carrie Ann Harris – UK
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]