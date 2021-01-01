HERE’S some good news to start the year. . .

Bareknuckle boxing will return at the end of February.

Either with crowds or without, we will be staging a show.

Obviously we want a crowd there to create the atmosphere that is unique to our shows, but if has to be BKB Lockdown 2 then that’s what we will do.

The BKB Lockdown show at the end of November was a huge success.

We were very happy with the viewing figures and for us as a company, I think it sent out a message.

Only elite sport was able to go ahead and we showed we are up there with the big boys by putting on a great show.

We really needed to put on BKB Lockdown.

The lockdown had been so frustrating for us.

We were selling out shows, signing fighters and television deals from around the world – and then covid-19 came along and put a spanner in the works!

We did get a lot of You Tube views during lockdown – I think we kept the country going – but we really needed to put on a show for the fighters and the public who have supported us.

We didn’t want to lose all that momentum we had built up.

We’ve kept busy since the show as well and we’ve added a new heavyweight to our roster in the last few days.

MMA fans will probably know Anthony Taylor.

He’s 8-0 in the cage and that record includes a win over Mark Godbeer.

Anthony has told me ‘I’m coming for all the belts’ and there could be some exciting nights ahead.

Dan Podmore was crowned British heavyweight champion on BKB Lockdown and Charlie Milner also made an impressive debut, while Brazilian knockout specialist Fabio Maldonado is waiting to make his BKB debut.

What a year 2021 promises to be!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown