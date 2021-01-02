Go with the Flow in Veterans’ Handicap Chase

In the 3m Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Sandown today (3.00), Regal Flow looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal at 14/1.

This 14-year-old enjoyed his finest hour when landing the Midlands’ Grand National at Uttoxeter back in 2018 when scoring by1 0 lengths on heavy ground off a mark of 135.

He got out up to 145 for that and has failed to get his head in front since but has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including in this 12 months ago when beaten just a short-head by Jepeck off 127 and now meets that rival on 3lb better terms.

Regal Flow is now able to race off 124, his lowest mark in over three years, and comes into this having shaped well last time out over 3m 4f at this venue when keeping on strongly to finish a never nearer 11 3/4 length third to Doing Fine.

That was just his second start of the campaign and he should nor be spot on to do himself justice on ground which holds no fears.

Sean Houlihan also gets a good tune out of him and takes off a handy 3lb with his claim. So off bottom weight of 10st he looks primed to run a big race in what is going to be a real slog that will play to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Regal Flow (14/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)