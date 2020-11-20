I CAN’T tell you how much I am looking forward to next week’s show

It’s been tough and there have been so many obstacles we have had to overcome – including a last minute change of venue – but we are nearly there now.

BKB Lockdown is coming up live on www.fite.tv on Friday, November 27 and nobody is looking forward to hearing that opening bell more than me.

There’s nothing quite like having a show to look forward to.

It’s a lot of hard work, headaches and sleepless night, but it’s also incredibly exciting.

Of course we have stayed busy during a difficult year, signing fighters and agreeing TV deals.

The deal we’ve signed with Match TV in Russia is massive – and could take the sport to a new level.

The shows will be seen by millions over there and I believe it’s a matter of time before they are asking us to put on shows in Russia.

That is a huge step towards making BKBTM a global sport, the new MMA.

That was always the intention.

We started off in front of a few hundred supporters and I remember telling the press: ‘We won’t stop until bareknuckle boxing is massive.’

It’s taken a lot of hard work, but we are getting there.

We have made huge strides over the last six years. We are definitely the fastest-growing sport in the country. No question.

The progress has slowed over the last few months – as it has done for every single business – but now we are back and Friday night can’t come around soon enough for me.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown