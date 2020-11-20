12 RED HOT BETS for tonight’s GREYHOUND action at Romford

Well Sport Readers there is plenty of cracking greyhound racing under the lights at Romford on this evening. Every contest tonight is an Open Race which is the highest level of action.

Last week saw us enjoy eight winners from 12 selections at odds of 1/3, 2/5, 4/9, 8/13, 8/11, 8/11, 7/4 and 13/8. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best, both of which won last week.

6:09: Romford: Mr Roo (Trap One)

A tricky opener in which Mr Roo gets the verdict. He has finished second to the classy Savana Jessica on his latest two starts and this looks a good opportunity.

6:28: Romford: Ardera Nidge (Trap Two)

A narrow second last weekn when unlucky not to land the spoils. He remaind open to plenty of improvement and given his current form, he looks the one to be on.

6:43: Romford: Droopys Aoife (Trap One)

The opening heat of the Coral Essex Vase. A fantastic contest in which Droopys Aoife gets the verdict. She has won her last two races and is finding a way to win. She takes on some talented rivals, but if breaking smartly, she could be very hard to peg back here.

6:58: Romford: Fight The Power (Trap One)

Produced a fine performance to defeat the classy Deanridge Sirius last week. This contest demands more again and he needs to be quick away. However, the draw might help in that regard and he gets the vote.

7:18: Romford: Looks Like Power (Trap One)

First run back since reaching the final of the Derby Plate. He undoubtedly brings high-class form to the table and if suited by the track and this longer trip, he looks the class angle.

7:36: Romford: Droopys Addition (Trap One)

One of the best bets of the night. The son of Droopys Jet dotted up by five and a quarter-lengths last week and is in absolutely sensational. He shows electric speed from the boxes and should win this.

7:56: Romford: Swift Tarquin (Trap One)

A dog who always runs with credit. He was slow away last week and did well to finish third on that occasion. If breaking with greater purpose, he is a real threat, particularly given his draw.

8:17: Romford: Swift Cope (Trap Five)

Sparta Master is a fascinating rival, but Swift Cope edges the verdict given his experience of the track. He was unlucky not to score last week and can go one better from a draw that suits.

8:38: Romford: Over The Bonnet (Trap Two)

Plenty to like about her effort last week. She made the running and was unlucky to get collared near the line. A reproduction of that effort would make her hard to beat.

8:54: Romford: Bubbly Cristal (Trap Three)

A classy individual. She has won her last two starts by a combined distance of 10 lengths and returns to Romford where she scored last month. The draw is a slight concern given she likes to bag the rails, but she is the classy dog in this and makes plenty of appeal.

9:12: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap One)

A fascinating event in which Goldies Hoddle can maintain his fine form. Unbeaten in his last five starts, the son of Droopys Sydney has merely been quick away and never been caught and can do the same here. Tiffield Blueboy chased him home earlier this month and is in opposition, but nees to take another step forward, making the selection one of the best bets of the evening.

9:28: Romford: Geelo Gold Dust (Trap Five)

A bitch in fine form. She made it four wins in a row at the track last week when doing well to win having fluffed from the start. She has won from this draw before and looks the one to beat on recent form in the finale.

