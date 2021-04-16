I KNOW so many of you are counting the days until the return of BKB™ shows

BKB 21 is still around nine weeks away – but is already on course for a sell out.

So far we have only announced the top-of-the-bill fight for the show on Saturday, July 3.

That’s the world-title battle between Dan Chapman and Hall-of-Famer Sean ‘The Outlaw’ George.

But still, I’m getting ‘phone calls every day from fans saying they want tables for the show.

I’ve got a feeling BKB 21 could sell out in record time and long before myself and Jim have put together the entire bill!

That shows how passionate bareknuckle boxing fans are about our sport and the good news is we are planning a show every month from July until the end of the year.

We already have August 14 pencilled in and are planning to announce the top-of-the-bill fight in the next few weeks.

I’m convinced that will also sell out and give armchair fans around the world another night of electrifying entertainment!

The decision to put on six shows between now and the end of the year means an awful lot of work for myself and Jim, but we know how many of you want to see the shows and we love putting them together for you.

It’s a lot of work for us, but it’s all worth it on the night when the fighters deliver great fights and the fans go home happy.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown