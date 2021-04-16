Saturday Tips: Class-dropping Dick Datchery worth siding with

Now dropped back in class, the well-weighted Dick Datchery makes plenty of appeal in the 6f handicap at Thirsk (1.10).

This David O’Meara trained four-year-old was last successful in a 12-runner class 5 at Ayr in July of last year when coming from well off the pace to win going away by by 1 1/4 lengths from Medicine Jack off a mark of 75.

He backed that up with a solid third in a class 4 at Doncaster off 81 and also ran well on his penultimate outing of the campaign when a one length third of 11 to Erich Bloch in another class 4 off 78.

Dick Datchery comes into this having shaped as if needing the run when a never competitive last of 12 to Gunmetal in a class 3 at Doncaster last month off 78.

He is entitled to strip fitter for that and is now able to race in this far less taking class 5 contest off 76 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

It makes him a big player at the weights in a grade in which he has notched both his career successes to date (two from four).

This is also Dick Datchery’s second start following wind surgery and he now gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time by a yard that boasts a terrific strike rate of 32 per cent with its runners at the venue in the past 12 months which has resulted in a profit of just over £62 to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dick Datchery (7/1 William Hill)