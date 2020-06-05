I LOVE a good grudge fight

Of course, it’s great when fighters respect each other, but I get bored of hearing: ‘We will have a beer afterwards, we will be friends whatever happens.’

Give me a bit of needle instead !

We remember the Chris Eubank-Nigel Benn fights and the Carl Froch-George Groves battles because of the feeling behind them. We knew how much it meant to the fighters.

Froch was being interviewed in the newspapers over the weekend about the Groves rivalry – six years after their rematch !

Froch and Groves were the perfect clash of personalities. It was the hard veteran against the cocky upstart.

Carl was talking a while ago about trying to get Joe Calzaghe to fight him and that’s a fight I would gladly put on one of our shows !

As much as I respect Carl, Joe is my favourite ever fighter and he beats Froch.

We’ve got a grudge match to look forward to on our next show – and the stakes are high. Dean ’Smudger’ Smith and Hubert Geven meet in the ‘Prizefighter’ final – and the winner walks away with £10,000.

That’s good money, I’m sure you will agree, but in bareknuckle boxing, they earn every penny. Smith and Geven have already had two fights each to reach the final.

They were supposed to fight earlier this year, but Geven had to pull out after breaking his arm and no matter what ‘Smudger’ says, the injury was genuine !I’ve seen the X ray.

‘Smudger’ wasfuming. He had trained, made sacrifices – and then his opponent pulled out. That’s hard to take.

The pair have been at each other’s throats on social media during the lockdown. They can’t wait to get their hands on each other !

Both say the other isn’t at their level and believes a knockout is inevitable. They can’t both be right !

There have been other fighters winding each other up on social media over the last few weeks and the thing with BKB is, if you want a fight, we will make it happen ! There are no rival promoters, no managers, no politics.

Everyone at BKB is delighted that both Jimmy Sweeney and Ricardo Franco have signed new three-year deals.

They are two top, top fighters and we are glad they are going to keep fighting for us.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown