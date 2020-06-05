Aspinall & Clayton complete Championship Group line-up

Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton claimed the final two places in the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs Championship Group with superb displays in last night’s Semi-Final Group Two.

A high-quality penultimate night of the innovative home-broadcast event saw four members of the world’s top 16 in action, with Clayton and Aspinall winning two games apiece as they progressed to Friday’s Championship Group.

2019 UK Open champion Aspinall, pictured opened the night with a ten-dart finish and produced a 12-darter in the deciding leg of his opening tie with Clayton.

Rob Cross averaged 107 as he edged his 11-leg clash with a 13-dart finish against Aspinall, who bounced back to take victory in his winner-progresses contest with Joe Cullen courtesy of a 14-darter.

“It means a lot,” said Aspinall. “I wanted to get through to the finals night and I’m very happy.

“Every game I’ve played tonight, the other players were brilliant. Tonight I wanted to play well and I produced good stuff.”

Clayton, meanwhile, raced to a 6-1 win over Cross in their decisive match to top the Semi-Finals Group Two table on Leg Difference from Aspinall.

Clayton responded to his narrow opening loss to Aspinall by coming from 5-4 down to defeat Cullen in a deciding leg, and reeled off five successive legs against Cross to seal his spot in the Championship Group.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” said Clayton, who has also been working delivering food parcels in his local area in recent weeks during the lockdown period.

“Let’s see what happens tomorrow night now. It’s going to be a tough night on Friday, they are great players in there and it’s going to be a hard job for me – but hopefully I can top the group again.”

Aspinall and Clayton join two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and former Lakeside Champion Jelle Klaasen in another strong line-up as the quartet compete in a round-robin format on Friday to claim the Low6 Home Tour title.

The tournament, which began in April, has featured 101 PDC Tour Card Holders competing from their homes on four continents, and also saw a nine-dart finish from Luke Woodhouse on Night Two.

The Low6 Home Tour Championship Group can be watched live and free through PDCTV for registered users (new users can sign up for FREE here), as well as through bookmakers’ websites and international broadcasters.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Semi-Finals Group Two

Thursday June 4

Rob Cross 4-6 Joe Cullen

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 5-6 Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Rob Cross

Championship Group

Friday June 5 (1930 BST)

Nathan Aspinall v Jelle Klaasen

Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton

Jelle Klaasen v Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall v Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson v Jelle Klaasen

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

All games are best of 11 legs.