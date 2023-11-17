IF you haven’t got your tickets yet for BKB 35 I suggest you get them quickly before they all sell out

I expect the venue to be packed on Saturday, November 25, when Jimmy Sweeney meets Marley Churcher in the top-of-the-bill fight.

Jimmy and Marley are an example to everyone on the BKB™ roster.

Both have had numerous setbacks in their careers.

Jimmy has been written off and every time, he’s come back stronger. He is 39 years old now, but looking at his photos on social media, he looks in better shape now than he did earlier in his career.

Jimmy defends his world welterweight championship against another fighter who could have walked away several times in the past.

Marley has had terrible luck with injuries. He has had shoulder surgery and broken hands, but has always believed it was his destiny to become a world champion.

He got a shot in March on BKB 31 and was left devastated after the split decision went James Connelly’s way after their clash for the world lightweight championship.

Marley proved again that night that he is among the best fighters on the BKB TM roster and deserves this shot at Jimmy.

Marley comes from the same sort of background as Jimmy. He learned how to box in the amateur gym and went on to represent his country.

Marley had fights in professional gloved boxing before deciding his future with us.

This is a huge fight for Marley, a world-title clash against an all-time great of the sport.

What a fight it promises to be!

We will remember Dave Courtney at BKB 35.

Dave was a huge fan of BKB™ right from the start and this will be our first show without him.

BKB 35 is the last show of what’s been another huge year for BKB™.

We have continued to grow with our shows being screened in more countries now than ever before.

Only last week we agreed a deal to show BKB™ on Latin American television, adding to an audience that reaches around the world.

BKB™ is only going to get bigger in 2024!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown