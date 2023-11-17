Don’t Be A Nut – Back Brazil Each Way

I am hoping for a big price for my last selection when Nigel Twiston-Davies sends Boy From Brazil to the bumper at 4.00pm. The shrewd trainer has his string going well at present, but there were some long faces when the son of Blue Besil was beaten 34 lengths into fifth at Stratford despite being sent off the favourite, and he works a lot better than that at home.

Owned and bred by Nigel himself I suspect the plan is to win with him then sell him on for a decent fee, so one thing we can be confident – he will be fine-tuned to run for his life. I firmly believe (and have been told) that was not his true running but if he learns from that he could sneak into a place, and I rather doubt he will be going off anywhere near the head of the market here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Boy From Brazil 4.00pm Cheltenham 33/1 most bookmakers