I’M delighted to announce that BKB 23 will feature out first ever women’s fight!

Regular readers of this column will know this has been on the cards for a while.

I’m a big supporter of women’s sport and have always told my 20 year-old daughter that she can be whatever she wants to be.

I wanted to make sure that when we made a women’s fight it was a good one and we have made a top-quality match for the show on Saturday, November 20.

Nadija Milijancevic is fighting Chiara Giusti over five rounds in a fight sponsored by GBR Solutions.

Thanks to GBR Solutions for their support.

Nadija is a 20 year old known as ‘The Serbian Princess’ who’s won World and European honours in kickboxing and the press have dubbed her ‘bad ass and a beauty,’ while Chiara is a seasoned Muay Thai fighter from Italy.

The response to the fight has been amazing. It seems everyone wants to see it!

Chantelle Cameron, the women’s WBC super-lightweight champion, was one of the first to back the fight when she read about it on Instagram.

Chantelle is a huge fan of our shows and who knows, maybe once she’s bashed up everyone she needs to bash up in the boxing ring we will see her fighting for BKB™?

We’ve seen how Eddie Hearn has helped make women’s boxers stars – and maybe Nadija and Chiara are the first of the BKB™ stars?

I see this fight as another huge step forward for BKB™.

We’ve won over a lot of people over the past five or six years and November 20 will be another massive night for us.

It could be the start of a new era for BKB™.

