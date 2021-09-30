Can The Revenant Bounce Back To Form?

Firstly, I had one of my best days racing ever in Spain (on the beach) a couple of years back so good luck here to Spanish raider Rodaballo, though if he isn’t hopelessly outclassed here I will l be surprised.

Dilawar looks interesting and is the one with the most improvement to come by the look of things, but I will take a chance on The Revenant in the hope he can bounce back to his best. Ten wins from 15 starts prove he is a class act with a Queen Elizabeth II Stakes success at Ascot last October topping the list, and he arrives here fresher than most after just the two starts this season.

He hasn’t been seen since May but has been saved for this race (hopefully) and will get the softer ground he needs to be seen at his best which is a bonus, making him punting material in my eyes – if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Revenant 1.33pm Longchamp 6/4 bet365