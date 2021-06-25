IT won’t be long now before we are back at the O2 Arena for BKB 21

Tickets have just about sold out for the show on August 14 and there’s nowhere quite like the O2 Arena when it’s packed on fight night.

I’m convinced the crowd brings another 10 per cent out of the fighters.

We made the decision around three years ago to make the O2 Arena our base.

We started off at a football ground and went to several other venues around the country, but decided that we needed to make London our base and if the O2 Arena is good enough for Anthony Joshua, it’s good enough for us!

AJ has had many of his most memorable nights at the O2 Arena. It was where he had that dramatic shoot out with arch rival Dillian Whyte and where he was crowned world champion, wiping out Charles Martin inside two rounds to win the IBF heavyweight title.

BKB™ are creating out own history there.

The O2 has staged many of the fights that feature near the top of all the ‘Best BKB Fights’ lists, including Ricardo Franco-James Connelly, Jimmy Sweeney-Edgar Puerta, Daniel Lerwell-CJ Mills and Tony Lafferty-Scott McHugh.

They were fights that had it all. There was skill, drama and twists and turns. You get that in BKB™ more than in any other combat sport, in my opinion,

I can see it being even harder to pick a top 10 of BKB™ best fights after BKB 21 and BKB 22!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown