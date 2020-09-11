IT’S been great to see crowds back at sporting events over the last few days

We’ve seen fans back at football, rugby, cricket and racing and it will be a matter of time before bareknuckle boxing welcomes back its fabulous fans!

As soon as we get the green light we will be announcing dates of the shows.

I think the last few weeks have shown us just how important crowds are to sport. The Liverpool chairman was saying the season shouldn’t start until crowds are let back in and the players are saying it isn’t the same any more.

Combat sports need crowds more than any other sport. The atmosphere at our shows is always electric and brings an extra 50 per cent out of the fighter. I remember being at shows where hundreds of people are chanting: ‘There’s only one Ricky Nelder’ and when you hear that, that’s going to lift you, that’s going to help you through those tough moments in fights. When you hear people chanting your name, you’re going to think to yourself: ‘I can’t let these people down. I have to keep going.’

Fighters are showmen as well. They want to be under the lights, hearing the roar of the crowd. Would Prince Naseem Hamed have been the fighter he was if he had boxed behind closed doors? Of course not. He needed to know all eyes were on him to make him perform. The crowd brought the best out of him.

I’ve watched the boxing shows on television over the last few weeks and without a crowd, it just isn’t the same. There was a great fight on Channel Five last week. Alex Dilmaghani fell apart in the last round of his European-title challenge when he was ahead on points and I can’t help thinking that if Alex had a few thousand people screaming him on, he would have got through those last three minutes. That’s how important I think crowds are.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown