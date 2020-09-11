Pornstar Lola Marie sorts out Sport Readers SEXLIVES

Your new resident porn star columnist is here to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Hi Lola, my girlfriend lives 200 miles away and we were apart for 3 months during lockdown. I pleasured myself every night to your porn movies on the internet until the early hours! Now every time I’ve seen her since lockdown was lifted, I can’t perform! Am I addicted to porn? What do I do? Paul, 42, Lancashire

Lola says: Wow Paul, I’m flattered! Let me know which of my scenes is your favourite. Porn is a great way to find out about sex and watch some of your fantasies come to life but it can’t replace a real relationship and all the things your girlfriend can do! Why don’t you suggest watching it together or making some home movies with her? It might help to get Little Paul working again!

Hi Lola, HELP! My new boyfriend is lovely but his penis is really small. He says it’s 6 inches erect but if it’s more than 4 inches then I’m Kim Kardashian! Do I stick around or give him the boot? Stacey, 21, Essex

Lola says: Working in porn, people ask me about penis size all the time! I’ve seen all kinds of cocks and 4 inches is pretty small but we can make it work. The magic word is “foreplay” and lots of it. He can make up for the lack of inches by putting in some serious work to get you in the mood! Doggystyle is a great position for me when the guy isn’t packing too much in his pants but, if you really are a size queen, it might be time to look for a new man before it gets too serious.

Hi Lola, my wife loves oral sex and I enjoy giving it but lately her vagina really smells. I’m not sure if she has noticed or if she’s been cheating on me and might have caught an STI! How do I tell her?! Anon

Lola says: Relax!! There are many reasons why your girl might smell. Hormones, hygiene, horniness…it could be anything. However, it’s not an easy subject to talk about with your other half. I’ve had to tell many guys to hop in the shower and have a good scrub down there before they come anywhere near me! Be honest but sensitive. After all, you want to go back down there when it eventually clears up!

