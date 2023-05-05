IT’S not just at the bottom of the Premier League where Leeds and Nottingham are fighting it out

BKB 32 features another clash between the two proud sporting cities.

There’s been huge interest in out chief supporting contest on Sunday, May 21, between Scott McHugh and Aaron McCallum.

Both have sold a lot of tickets – and they deserve all the support they get.

These are two fighters who both lost their debuts – and now find themselves in the chief supporting contest on a show that will be seen by millions of fight fans around the world.

Everyone who watches is sure to be entertained.

Aaron is a relentless fighting machine who throws bombs from the opening bell – he dropped Beau Besley in the opening 10 seconds of their fight – while Scott has to be one of the most improved fighters on the BKB™ roster.

He had a fabulous four-fight winning streak that included victories over unbeaten Carlos Guerra and Hall-of-Fame legend Sean George.

That winning run came to an end in Florida last November when Scott was beaten by Desmond Green in Florida last November and he returns to the O2 Arena to make the first defence of the British bantamweight championship he won last September.

Scott won the vacant belt by outpointing Martin Reffell over five rounds and on the same show, Aaron lost a razor-thin split decision to Sonny Smith.

Aaron put that loss behind him to outpoint Wigan veteran John Collier to continue his own ‘Rocky’ story.

Aaron admits he had his troubles before he found BKB™ and he lost his debut inside a round, to Chris Fishgold.

That might have been the end for him, but Aaron is a tough man and has gone on to hand Jonny Lawson a rare stoppage defeat and edge out Collier to get his shot at one of the stars of BKB™

Now he’s got this chance, Aaron is guaranteed to fight his heart out – and so is Scott, of course.

I can’t see that fight being anything other than a classic and the same is true of several other fights on BKB 32, including the bill topper between Jimmy Sweeney and Johnny Tello and the British heavyweight title rematch between Carl Hobley and Charlie Milner.

Better get your tickets fast if you want to be there!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown