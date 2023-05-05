1000 Guineas May Head Over To Ireland

I can’t just let a classic slide by without a mention and this afternoon we have the 1000 Guineas from Newmarket over the Rowley Mile. Once again Irish raiders dominate the market with Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate sitting behind the unbeaten Tahiyra at the head of the market, and it is difficult to oppose the jolly.

A daughter of Siyouni, she could be called the winner a long way out when taking her maiden at Galway, but more importantly, she then took the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes just as easily. This may yet be the fastest ground she has encountered but on breeding that is not an issue and if she has trained on, she could be some filly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tahiyra 3.40pm Newmarket 9/4 Bet365