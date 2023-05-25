I’VE never known a show quite like BKB 32!

If you were there at the O2 Arena last Sunday or tuned in on www.fite.tv I’m sure you enjoyed the action and felt you had value for money.

But that show was so hard to put together!

We’ve never had so many pull outs on a show before. Of the matches that were made only a handful went ahead on the night.

These things happen in combat sports because fighters are always injuring themselves in training, but still, BKB 32 was really hard work for everyone behind the scenes.

Jim worked wonders to put together a top show that produced its usual share of drama.

In what was named ‘Fight of the Night,’ Scott McHugh kept his British bantamweight title with a points win over Aaron McCallum.

Scott definitely knew he had been in a fight afterwards. He said it was his toughest fight so far and as anyone who follows BKB TM knows, Scott has had some hard nights.

We saw a few new faces as well. There were wins for Kevin Greenwood, Joe Fitzpatrick and Michael Devine and debutants Martyn Grainger and Eryk Majda drew a real barnstormer that we might well see again.

Kevin is a boxing veteran having competed in amateur and professional gloved boxing and said nothing compares to bareknuckle boxing.

He’s been fighting for 30 years and told us afterwards that he had never experienced anything like BKB TM before.

Bareknuckle boxers are a different breed.

BKB 32 also featured the return of Jimmy Sweeney.

Two opponents pulled out of fighting him and fair play to Kearon Thomas for getting in there with him.

Jimmy won emphatically and called for a fight with Marley Churcher for the vacant world welterweight championship – and the chance to become a four-weight world champion.

Watch this space!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown