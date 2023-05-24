And Then It Dawned On Me…

As we all know by now there is no such thing as a sure fire winner, but if Aurora Dawn is in the same form as her last start then she is certainly the bet of the day.

The Ed Walker trained three-year-old won at Newmarket by a very easy four lengths despite being left at the start, and although she does have to shoulder a 6lb penalty for that win, she will be going up another 5lb from today on top of that for future races.

In theory, that leaves her thrown in here, and although I will not be going overboard (horses are not machines), she is close to impossible to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Aurora Dawn 5.00pm Haydock 4/9 Bet365