MASSIVE news this week as we make progress over the POND

BKB™ have made a breakthrough in the United States.

After months of talks, we have agreed a deal with streaming channel MSVN.

They are available in the majority of homes across America and North America – and are really going to push this fantastic sport of ours!

MSVN have a huge marketing department whose job is to turn our fighters into huge stars!

Our fighters are the toughest of the tough guys and they have huge personalities as well, so there is plenty for the marketing people to work with!

They are a massive company and everyone at BKB™ is glad to have them on board.

The American audience is sure to love a fight we put together this week for BKB Lockdown II, on Saturday, March 27.

Mike Richman, a former pro gloved boxer and Bellator fighter from the States, will take on BKB™ legend Jimmy Sweeney.

Richman is from Minnesota, but I’ve got a feeling that most of the American fight fans tuning in will be rooting for Jimmy once they realise he’s an Irish Traveller!

It seems that everyone you meet in America has some Irish blood in them somewhere down the line and they are sure to get behind Jimmy.

To them, he is the new John L Sullivan or maybe the real-life ‘One Punch Mickey’ from the Snatch movie!

I’m sure the bars of Boston and New York will be jam packed and noisy once they realise there’s an Irish Traveller boxing bareknuckle on their television screens!

I’m sure they will love to watch Jimmy’s unique style of boxing and hear his interviews before and after!

The Sweeney-Richman fight features on what I believe is out best show yet.

There are SEVEN title fights and as with every BKB TM show, the undercard is packed with 50-50 fights.

I can’t wait!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown