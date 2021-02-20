Platinum the standout punt at Haydock

Having shaped really well on seasonal reappearance, Champagne Platinum rates the standout bet at 5/1 on today’s card at Haydock now stepped back up in trip in the 3m handicap hurdle (3.50).

This seven-year-old was purchased by leading owner JP McManus after impressively winning his sole start in an Irish point over 3m by six lengths.

He then looked a very exciting recruit to the hurdling ranks when winning his first two starts last season after joining Seven Barrows handler Henderson.

After justifying heavy market support to win easily at Newcastle, Champagne Platinum could not have been more impressive when cruising home by 4 1/2 lengths from Percy’s Word in a 16-runner affair at this venue.

Champagne Platinum tracked the leaders travelling ominously well and, after being switched left two from home, quickened up smartly to win with any amount in hand.

The manner in which he got the job done was visually impressive and it earned him an official rating of 140.

Henderson then decided to swerve the Cheltenham Festival with Champagne Platinum and save him for Punchestown a month later.

However, he ran below expectations in finishing a well-beaten fifth of six to Supreme winner Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

Champagne Platinum was then sent chasing last season and failed to live up to expectations in four starts. However, he wasn’t disgraced when third to Itchy Feet in a Grade 1 at Sandown or when sent off the 5/2 co-favourite and finishing seventh of 23 to Milan Native in the 3m2f Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 138.

He then switched back to the smaller obstacles and finished a fine third of 12 to Flash Of Steel on return to action in a competitive class 2 over 2m 4f at Newbury back in November off a mark of 137.

Champagne Platinum raced keenly but travelled strongly for much of the contest before staying on to be beaten just over three lengths and the fourth home Jacamar won next time up.

He is now able to race in this arguably less competitive class 2 off just 1lb higher and a revised rating of 138 looks exploitable in my eyes, especially with the step up to 3m – over which he is 1-1 having won his point over it – promising to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Champagne Platinum (5/1 bet365, Betfred- BOG)