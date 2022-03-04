MY advice to Jack Catterall and any other fighter who’s sick of bad decisions in boxing is to come and join BKB™

We simply don’t have the sort of outrage there was in Glasgow last weekend after Jack challenged Josh Taylor for his super-lightweight belts.

Part of the reason for that is that a lot of our fights end in a knockout. Nobody can really complain about the result if they’ve been chinned!

Also, because we manage all the fighters ourselves, we don’t have favourites. At a pro boxing show, you have a home fighter and an away fighter. We don’t have that. We don’t care who wins as long as they deserved to win.

Every one of our judges are independent and in BKB™, defeats aren’t the end of the world, the way they are for some fighters in pro gloved boxing.

There’s no rebuilding after a defeat in BKB™. If a fighter loses, he goes straight back into another 50-50 fight and if a fight is close, they have a rematch.

Taylor may well try to avoid a rematch with Catterall in the boxing ring – but that wouldn’t happen in BKB™.

We would tell him: ‘Fight Catterall again – or you don’t fight anyone. No warm up fights, fight him again.’

Because we manage all the BKB™ fighters ourselves, it also means the big fights are easier to make.

On BKB 25, we’ve got Jimmy Sweeney against Barrie Jones in the top-of-the-bill fight.

Jimmy is the pound-for-pound No 1 and Barrie is the knockout specialist who made a name for himself in the States last December.

We put the fight to both of them and they both said: “Yes” straightaway.

They didn’t wait five or six years the way Amir Khan and Kell Brook did, they said: “We want it and the fans want it, so let’s make the fight happen.”

I can’t wait to see it.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown