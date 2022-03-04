Fightzone FREE to air action heads to LONDON tonight

Tonight Daily Sport columnist and promoter Dennis Hobson’s FIGHT ACADEMY return to London for a cracker of a STACKED card at the Tower Hotel and better still for those of you who can’t make it down tonight it’s broadcast Live, Exclusive and better still FREE on Fightzone the boxing app that is changing the face of BRITISH BOXING.

And this bill is live all FIGHTZONE cards before it show casing the best of new, rising and fresh BRITSIH BOXING talent all on one great night of FIGHT action.

Headlining the card is 21yo rising talent Nathan Mizon 3-0, 1 KO in his 4th pro outing after his first stoppage win last time out in November. Tonight sees Polish former Campbell Hatton OPPO Jakub Laskowski looking to halt Mizon’s rise to fame.

Also in action are light-flyweight Harry Mullins 3-0 plus debuts from Louise Orton and Dee Allen. France’s Johanna Wonyou will make her UK debut plus Frenchman Ismael Francois gets his first taste of UK action. Also in action Kevin Mitchell trained Alfie Winter.

