New BKB™ Heavyweight signing Darch to make Lockdown 2 DEBUT

If you follow pro gloved boxing, you will know Dorian Darch.

The hard-as-nails Welshman has tasted the best punches of Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Hughie Fury, Eddie Chambers and more.

And every time Dorian gets in the ring, he gives his all.

He gets knocked down – but he gets back up again.

Dorian isn’t the type to ask who he’s fighting or even what he’s getting paid.

He just wants to know where and when – and that’s just what we like at BKB™.

We don’t have bullies in this game or fighters who want to pick and choose opponents, just genuine hard men and Dorian fits that description.

If you need further proof, check out his gloved boxing record on BoxRec.

Dorian isn’t the type to turn fights down!

He tells me he’s finished with pro gloved boxing and is determined to see how far he can go in BKB™.

Dorian starts with a fight on BKB Lockdown 2 on Saturday, March 27 and he’s sure to be targeting the winner of one of the other fights on the show.

Daniel Podmore defends the British heavyweight championship he won in such impressive style against Charlie Milner.

For me, Daniel is the most improved fighter in BKB™.

The Birmingham fighter looked so sharp when beating Rob Cunningham for the vacant British title on the BKB Lockdown show last November.

Rob was ruled out in the fourth round with cuts.

Charlie was one of the other stars of BKB Lockdown I.

He was chucked in at the deep end on his BKB™ debut against Eric Olsen.

The American has fought at the highest level, but Charlie beat him with his jab and a knockdown in the dying seconds.

That sets up the Podmore-Milner fight next month and Rob returns on the show as well, against Geraint Hill.

He’s a big lad from Wales who’s been fighting MMA and reckons that whoever he hits ends up on the floor.

Roll on March 27!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown