Exod’ela has an excellent chance under Jacob

Trainer Jamie Snowden has a fine record with his runners at Catterick in the last 12 months, so now dropped back in class I think Exod’ela looks worth a wager at 11/2 to further enhance it with victory in the 3m 1f handicap hurdle there today (2.00).

The Lambourn handler has saddled three winners from four runners at the North Yorkshire venue and in Exod’ela has a seven-year-old who looks on a handy mark on the pick of his form.

Since opening his account over the obstacles at Ludlow in February of last year the gelding has posted some solid efforts on defeat.

They include when a 3 1/2 length fifth of 19 to Captain Tom Cat in a competitive class 3 at Cheltenham in October off a mark of 125.

Exod’ela also ran well on his penultimate outinng in a class 3 on heavy ground at Bangor-on-Dee when keeping on gamely to finish a length runner-up to Robin Gold off the same rating.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 9lb, went on to finish a decent third next time up in a Listed affair at Sandown off an official rating of 122 and the pair pulled 23 lengths clear of the third home.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 3 affair and Exod’ela is able to race in it off 3lb lower having been let down by his jumping last time out when a well-beaten 16th of 20 to Boreham Bill in the Listed 2m 5f Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.

This represents a return to much calmer waters and Exod’ela should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature off his current rating of 122.

The booking of Daryl Jacob to partner Exod’ela for only the second time also catches the eye as he has a 25 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months having ridden three winners and four placed from 12 rides.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Exod’ela (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)