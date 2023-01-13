PODMORE & Jones jumped on a plane to Thailand today to launch an exciting new era for the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing promoters!

BKB™ break new ground next weekend when we stage our first show in Thailand.

BKB 30 has sold out and there will be around 50 fans from the UK who are making the trip to cheer on Dan [Podmore] and Barrie [Jones].

BKB™ is the global company I always promised it would be.

I said at the start that we wouldn’t stop until BKB™ was massive and since I made that promise our shows have been seen by millions of fight fans all over the world.

We are still growing as well.

The link up with Amazon Prime is huge for us and we are in contact with broadcasters from around the world every week.

BKB 30 in Thailand is just the start of what is going to be a huge year for BKB™.

I can’t say too much, but we are working on some huge shows.

You may have seen on social media that BKB 31 on March 26 features a world-title clash between James Connelly and Marley Churcher and there will be more exciting additions to follow in the next few weeks.

Next is BKB 30 in Thailand and I’m happy to say that Barrie Jones signed a new three-year contract with us before he got on the plane.

His wins over Jimmy Sweeney make Barrie the pound-for-pound No 1 and I’m delighted to say that he’s stayed loyal to us.

Barrie is the sort of top quality fighter who everyone wants on their shows, but Barrie appreciates the platform BKB™ has give him and knows there’s so much to look forward to.

The show in Thailand is massive for BKB™, but it’s just the start of what I’m sure will be the biggest year in out history.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown