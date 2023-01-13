Mullins Horse Is Not Impaired

A Grade Two novice hurdle over two miles starts off our Sunday action, in a race won six times in the last ten years by Willie Mullins – and twice by Gordon Elliott. Once again the two old rivals line up in opposition this year with possibly the top two horses in the field, in the shape of in the unbeaten Impaire Et Passe, (a Nancy bumper and a Naas maiden hurdle) and Shecouldbeanything (Loughanmore point-to-point, Limerick bumper, and a maiden hurdle at the same track). I am tempted to think that the Mullins gelding may have the edge over this trip having won over a mile and a half in France whereas stamina could be the Elilott mare’s forte, and if that assumption is correct then we should be on the winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 3pts Win Impaire Et Passe 12.10pm Punchestown 2/7 most bookmakers