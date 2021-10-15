RIGHT from the start I said we would make BKB™ a worldwide sport and I’m keeping my promise

BKB 23 features fighters from the United States, Serbia and Italy – and will be screened in more than 50 countries arounds the world.

We will also have cameras from Holland at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20 filming for a documentary about BKB™.

The Dutch love their combat sports such as kickboxing and MMA and I’m convinced it won’t be long before they have fighters wanting to come over here to compete.

I believe it will be the same with the Russians and the Poles as well. Our shows get good ratings in Russia and Poland and I’m sure some of those watching will fancy a go themselves.

That is how BKB™ will grow.

But as we grow, we will always find a place for the fighters who have helped make the sport what it is today.

We saw Ricky Nelder make a winning return on BKB 22 and next month Mason Shaw makes his fourth bid to become a bareknuckle boxing champion.

He takes on Lawrence Tracey for the vacant British middleweight championship.

Mason has gone up and down the weights fighting anyone and everyone. That is what BKB™ is all about. Our fighters don’t pick and choose their opponents.

Lawrence is another tough opponent, a fighter who’s made a switch from the MMA cage.

He made an explosive BKB™ debut in September, stopping Darren Godfrey in the first round of a back-and-forth scrap.

Darren let his hands go at the opening bell and Lawrence kept his defences tight and then found the short power punches to drop him three times.

Lawrence showed he can really punch, while Mason believes he has too much skill, so it has the makings of another classic boxer-v-puncher match up, like the top-of-the-bill clash between Daniel Lerwell and Antony Holmes.

We’ve also got the first women’s BKB™ to look forward to and much, much more, so make sure you get your tickets before they have all gone!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown