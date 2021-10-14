Possible Long Distance Upset

I feel almost morally obliged to stick with Ascot this afternoon on Champions Day, though I need to add we have a horrible balance of odds on favourites and tricky races to work through.

My first race of interest has to be the Long Distance Cup at 1.25pm where we see Trueshan and Stradivarius renew their rivalry. Both are short enough for my liking with the ground potentially fast enough for Trueshan and the great Stradivarius heading toward retirement it may give a chance to Hamish to show his true abilities. Lightly raced and clearly pretty fragile, William Haggas has always held him in very high regard, and although he is yet to win in this level of company, he is an each way price and I will be backing him accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hamish 1.25pm Ascot 9/2 Bet365 and Boylesports