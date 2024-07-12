SATURDAY night is a huge night for us

James Connelly and Mark Tiffin go toe to toe in New Orleans and what is the first clash between Brits in the States in the recent history of bareknuckle boxing.

To see what happens, go to www.bybextreme/watch

Jim has been over in the States with the fighters for the last few days putting plans for future shows.

He tells me two more fighters from BYB Extreme Europe will be competing in the States in September.

More news on that in the next few weeks.

You can also expect more news on signings. We have been talking to more and more big names over the last few weeks, since we became BYB Extreme Europe.

They know that we are the future of combat sports – as we have been saying for years – and there are lots of opportunities for them.

Good news this week as Marko Martinjak signed a new contract with us.

Marko has been in exciting fights from the start of his career with us. He has had 11 fights with us – and eight have ended inside two rounds.

Last time we saw Marko he had surely his best knockout yet, that devastating win over Kevin Greenwood at the O2 Arena in May that brought him the vacant world light-heavyweight championship.

If you missed that jaw-dropping KO, you can see it by subscribing to Fight Pass. That’s available at www.bkbworld.tv and there you will find footage of so many great fights from our sport’s history.

More memories will be made in New Orleans this weekend and again in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17.

The response of Welsh fight fans to the show has been even better than we could have hoped.

Dorian Darch and Barrie Jones tells me their phones have been ringing constantly since the show was announced.

Barrie’s fight with Lorwant T Nelson has captured the imagination of fans from all combat sports.

It looks like it’s going to be another memorable night!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown