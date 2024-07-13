Glorious Can Live Up To His Name

One from outside the box to finish my Sunday trio and I am looking forward to seeing Call Me Glorious strutting his stuff in the 9.30am from Sha Tin in Hong Kong.

Francis Lui’s three-year-old has been a revelation with three wins from just the five starts, the latest by over six lengths here on a softer surface.

Put up a massive 11lb for that win he will need to take another big step forward to compete at this level (there is £1,600,000 on offer to the winner), but he still looks attractively weighted in comparison to his elders, and with Zac Purton in the saddle, he may well land first prize.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Call Me Glorious 9.30am Sha Tin (Hong Kong) Evens Sky Bet