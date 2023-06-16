THAILAND is in love with BKB™!

Last week we revealed that views of our show in Phuket in January topped 32 million.

I can reveal today that the Mayor of Phuket has invited us to stage another show there in December.

He is celebrating 10 years in the role of mayor and as part of the celebrations he wants to be ringside at a BKB™ show – and who can blame him?

He knows he’s going to see some great fights!

The Mayor will see the fight of our four-man tournament. The semi finals are held at the O2 Arena on BKB 33 on Sunday, July 29 followed by the final in Thailand December.

What a great opportunity that is for Scott McHugh, Aaron Sinclair, Jonny Lawson and Sonny Smith. Two of them will be going to Thailand in December to fight.

The expectation is there will be 5,000 fans watching the show in Phuket and the potential television audience is absolutely mind boggling!

We had more than 67 million views on all platforms for the last Thailand show and if everyone who watched it tells one of their friends it could be the most watched combat sports show anywhere in the world this year.

One of the highlights of the January show was the cruiserweight clash between Dan Podmore and Akhmed Baguzhed.

Dan had to retire with an injury and the good news is, he’s told us he’s now recovering and looking to set the record straight.

The rematch has to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year.

We made another huge signing this week with Ishe Smith added to the BKB™ roster.

Boxing fans will know Ishe as the former IBF super-welterweight champion. We were going to sign Ishe three years ago before the lockdown put a stop to everything and I’m delighted to say we finally have him on board.

Everyone at BKB™ wishes Ishe the best of luck.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown