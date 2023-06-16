Sea The Stars Filly Looks Intriguing

Fitness and greenness are always a concern when a horse is making his or her debut but we have a third unraced suggestion this afternoon when Sea Theme has her first start in the 4.35pm at Salisbury for William Haggas and jockey Cieren Fallon.

She cost connections 185,000 Euros as a yearling but didn’t race at two, which suggests she is a backward sort and thus I will be cutting my bet back accordingly.

The daughter of Sea The Stars is closely related to some decent sorts both here and in France who have won in Listed and Group class between them, and she won’t need to have inherited too many of those genes to win this race, despite her lack of experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea Theme 4.35pm Salisbury 9/4 Bet365