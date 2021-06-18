THE Government’s decision to extend the lockdown has led to a rethink here at BKB™

We’ve had to push BKB 21, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3, back to Saturday, August 14 when BKB 22 was pencilled in.

BKB 22 will then be pushed back to Saturday, September 11.

Tickets bought for the July show will now be valid for August and fans who have tickets for the August show can use them in September.

I know all the fans who had tickets for July will be disappointed. The show was heading for a sell out and we were all counting down the days until the return of the best fans on the planet to BKB™ shows.

But what can we do?

I feel sympathy for the fighters. Their training has all been geared towards that date and now it’s been put back due to circumstances that are beyond everyone’s control.

BKB 22 – topped by the rematch between Ricardo Franco and Jimmy Sweeney – has been selling well.

We have already sold around 50 % of the tickets.

We did have Wembley Arena booked before the pandemic changed everything and the way tickets have been selling for BKB 21 and BKB 22, we could be heading there sometime in the near future.

That’s a massive venue, but if we keep selling out shows when they are still four weeks away and are having to disappoint fans, we will have to do something.

We’ve outgrown the venues where we started putting on shows and now we are outgrowing the Indigo at O2 Arena.

That’s because we keep giving fans what they want, 50-50 fights and explosive action.

Roll on August 14!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown