Royal Ascot Friday Tips: Sam Cooke an each-way play at 16s in Duke Of Edinburgh

Having shaped with plenty of promise on return to action, Sam Cooke appeals each-way at 16/1 in the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot (5.35).

This Ralph Beckett trained five-year-old is lightly raced for his age having run just nine times – winning twice and finishing in the frame in three occasions.

In the first of those successes at York he ran on strongly to go clear inside the final 100 yards when beating Felix, a five time winner who has also finished third in a Group 1 and ran of 110 when sixth in a Listed contest here earlier in the week, by 1 1/2 lengths.

Same Cooke went on to follow-up when landing his sole start in 2019 at Chester, and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines shaped well in three of his four starts last year.

They included when chinned on the nod over course and distance to be beaten a short-head in this grade – class 2 – by Jeremiah off a mark of 92 and he now meets that rival on 2lb better terms.

Same Cooke also comes into this having shaped better than the bare result off his current mark of 94 when a 10 1/3 length sixth of 15 to Ilaraab at York where he raced keenly and led until getting headed two from home before weakening approaching the final furlong.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and out his spot on for this and having been placed off 1lb higher when third on his final start last season, Sam Cooke looks weighted to go well here in my book on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sam Cooke (16/1 bet365)