THE knockout king of bareknuckle boxing is back!

Daniel Lerwell’s jaw-dropping knockouts have had more than 14 million views on the internet !

The Welshman aims his power punches at Mason Shaw’s chin on BKB 21 that goes ahead at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, July 3.

Both fighters will tell you that bareknuckle boxing rescued them.

Mason was getting into trouble before he found BKB™ and Daniel’s story is an uplifting one given this is Mental Health Awareness Week.

He has been to the darkest places imaginable, as you may have read in the Daily Star.

Daniel blamed himself after his son was born with autism and sank into a deep depression.

He just drank and stayed in bed all day long – and contemplated suicide.

Daniel’s wife saved him and he started to put his life back together – with the help of bareknuckle boxing.

He found punching a bag at his local gym was a cure for his depression and once he discovered BKB™, Daniel hasn’t looked back.

He’s gone from being in the absolute depths of despair to being a British champion who’s loved and respected by figth fans around the world.

The knockouts of Pete Radford and CJ Mills have been seen millions of times and every time Daniel fights, he raises awareness for autism.

He is a real inspiration, someone who has turned their life around through bareknuckle boxing.

Inspirational stories are everywhere in BKB™.

This week we made a match between Tony Lafferty and Nathan Leeson.

Tony was bullied terribly as a boy before he learned to fight back, while Nathan was hopeless for a spell.

Fast forward a few years and they are going toe to toe in front of 3,000 fans at the O2 Arena and millions more watching on www.fite.tv

