Eclipse De Lunar an 11/1 play in York finale

In the 1m 4f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at York (4.50), Eclipse De Lunar looks on a potentially handy mark and decent value at 11/1 to make a winning return to action.

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old ran really well over 7f on debut as a juvenile when beaten just a neck by Lenny’s Spirit.

He then duly built on that to open his account over a mile at Ayr when making good headway between horses and staying on strongly in game fashion to account for Northern Express by a neck.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving 6lb, ran very well here earlier in the week when runner-up in a class 3 off 80.

Annandale, whom the selection met on level weights and finished a further three lengths back in third, has since scored three times and is now rated 85.

That gives the form a strong look and Eclipse De Lunar went on to round off the campaign with a solid effort on handicap debut in a class 2 over a mile at this venue when a 2 1/2 length sixth of 11 to The Flying Ginger when denied a clear run when coming off the pace and sticking to the task well off an opening mark of 77.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 76 and that looks exploitable in my eyes, especially on his aforementioned success at Ayr.

The step up in trip also promises to suit, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Eclipse De Lunar (11/1 bet365 – BOG)