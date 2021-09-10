THE waiting is nearly over BKB 22 is now only a matter of hours away!

It’s been hard work putting together two shows in the space of four weeks, but the fans want bareknuckle boxing and it’s our job to deliver bareknuckle boxing!

On Saturday night we are delivering a fight as big as any we have seen in our history.

Jimmy Sweeney has been there right from the start.

On our first ever show he knocked out two opponents on the same night at Kettering Town Football Club and he was just about unstoppable for six years until Ricardo Franco beat him on cuts a couple of years ago.

As you would expect, both fighters have different opinions of that fight – and the rematch as well.

I’ve got absolutely no idea who will win, but I’m certain we will see a great advertisement for our sport.

We all love BKB™ for its action and drama – and Jimmy and Ricardo have provided their fair show of both.

Both have got off the floor to win fights and have scored spectacular knockouts that are in our top 10 best ever.

Both are quality boxers as well. As an amateur, Jimmy boxed for Ireland and I know Ricardo has impressed professional boxing managers recently.

Jimmy and Ricardo have both shown their character away from the ring as well. Jimmy admits he’s had his battles with depression and alcohol, while Ricardo underwent life-saving surgery last year.

As the saying goes, you can’t keep a good man down and just months after they were at their lowest, Jimmy and Ricardo are taking each other on in a huge fight that will be watched around the world.

The recent deals we have struck mean Saturday night’s show can be seen in 52 countries across the globe!

Fans here can watch on www.fite.tv and I’m sure everyone who tunes in will enjoy a great night of bareknuckle boxing!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown