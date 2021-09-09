Lane Can Land The Cash

Three-year-olds only have an 11% strike rate here over the last 20 odd years which comes as a surprise when you consider they get 4lb from their elders.

Danyah looks best of the older horses for Owen Burrows after his all the way win at Ascot in July in a valuable handicap, but it may be telling to note that Jim Crowley, who would have had a choice, has chosen to ride Laneqash of the two. A maiden winner at two, he returned from a long absence with a respectable second to Sacred in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury over this trip, losing a shoe before going under by just a length.

Likely to strip fitter here we can expect a big run again here though I suspect he has had his issues to be off the track between October and August and will reduce my bets accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Laneqash 3.00pm Doncaster 13/8 Bet365 and Betfred