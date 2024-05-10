THERE is huge news this week!

As you may have already seen elsewhere, BKB™ has been bought by BYB Extreme.

We have worked together closely for a few years and have always had a great working relationship.

I can’t remember us ever having a cross word and I was made an offer a while ago I couldn’t turn down.

This is good for the fans.

There will still be regular shows at the O2 Arena and elsewhere and we are looking to put on bigger and better shows.

We should see more fighters coming from the States to fight and more from elsewhere in Europe as well.

Myself and Jim will still be running operations in Europe. My position is Chief Executive Officer and I’ve been asked to find the best fighters from across Europe.

I’m looking forward to the challenge.

We are looking to take the great sport of bareknuckle boxing to the next level.

Fights will now be held under BYB Extreme rules and if you remember fights like Martin Reffell-Ryan Jett you will know that format guarantees action.

BKB 39, at the Indigo at O2 Arena, will be the first show since the deal was struck and I’m sure it will match BKB 38 for excitement!

What a show it was last Saturday night!

The venue was sold out – again – and everyone got value for money as they saw four British title fights and a knockout-of-the-year contender in the clash for the vacant world light-heavyweight championship.

Marko Martinjak has been fighting for a long time – with gloves and without – but won’t have thrown many better punches than those that dropped Kevin Greenwood.

As you will have seen, the doctors were quickly into the ring to treat Kevin after he was floored and he left the ring under his own steam.

Marko has made an impression on fight fans on both sides of the pond with his up-and-down fights and explosive punching power and we look forward to seeing what’s next for him!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown