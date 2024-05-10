Gosden Runner Ticks Plenty Of Boxes

One handicap is one too many for me, but I know readers like bigger priced options so I have had a good look at the Victoria Cup – just the 25 runners to work though then! Looking at past races, and in the last 10 years (eight runnings) the draw tells me very little with winners from all over the shop, from the two stall to the 29 stall – so back to the drawing board! Seven of the last 10 winners did finish in the first seven last time out, all of them were priced at 20/1 or shorter, all of them were aged four or five, all of them were officially rated 104 or less, and seven of them were rated 89 or higher.

Seven raced in the last 60 days, and if we cobble all those facts from past runnings together, (noting I have to sue current prices, not those at the off), and hope they are repeated here, then we can lose all bar two of the runners – if only life was so simple! Mostabshir and Arabian Storm will fight out the finish IF all those statistics are upheld, and I’ll admit to having a cheeky little reverse forecast to pennies – just in case. Of the pairing, neither trainer has won this in the last decade, nor had a place so they tie for scores in that way, but Mostabshir is only 2lb worse off with Arabian Storm for close to six lengths on their Kempton March form and that is enough to suggest he could come out on top again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mostabshir 2.40pm Ascot 8/1 most bookmakers