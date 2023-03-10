THERE was a big story in the Leicester Mercury this week about Ryan Barrett

Ryan has some story to tell!

He took up rugby after being in the Marines and ended up fighting so much on the rugby pitch he was booted out and decided to take up boxing instead.

Ryan had a good amateur boxing career, but rather than turn pro, he ditched his gloves to join BKB™.

Combat sports fans from around the world were left open mouthed by his back-and-forth war with Daniel Podmore for the world cruiserweight championship and expect more thrills on BKB 31 later this month.

Ryan goes toe to toe with Brad Scott at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

Brad fought in the UFC and made a huge impression on his BKB™ debut last year, ironing out Andre Lovli with a peach of a right hand on BKB 29.

Barrett-Scott has the makings of an absolute belter!

Both can punch, have huge hearts and are technically sound as well.

It’s a fight that any fan of combat sports should look forward to.

There’s world-title action featuring Dan Chapman, Marley Churcher and James Connelly and all are fighters with impressive CVs in gloved boxing, both amateur and pro.

Dan and Marley both boxed internationally as amateurs and Marley was an unbeaten pro gloved boxer, while James was wanted by the pros before deciding to fight for BKM™ – and who could blame him!

James has fought on the sort of stages and in front of the sort of audiences that few pro gloved boxers ever experience.

He’s had some of the best fights in BKB™ history and I’ve got a feeling Marley and James will bring the best out of each other when they meet this month.

BKB 31 is a show not to be missed and there are only a few tickets left, so if you want to be there, better get your tickets soon!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown