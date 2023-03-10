Hugo Can Be Boss

Sandown seems the card of the day to me with the 1,.50pm one of those ultra competitive novice handicaps where pretty much anything can happen and possibly will.

I can certainly see why Cuthbert Dibble and Crambo dominate the early betting after their recent victories, but I note that trainer Paul Nicholls has won this twice in the last three years, and that points me to either Twin Power, or Hugos New Horse.

The last named is looking to maker it four wins on the bounce this afternoon yet is still priced at 10/1 to pull this off. The reason for that may well be that he rarely if ever impresses with a list of narrow victories, but that may yet mean he has a little bit more to offer, and with Angus Cheleda taking 5lb off his back, he looks a spot of each way value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hugos New Horse 1.50pm Sandown 11/1 Bet365