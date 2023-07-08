THERE was further recognition for our pound-for-pound No 1 this week

Barrie Jones confirmed his place at the top of bareknuckle boxing with that one-round demolition of Tommy Turner last month.

Turner came with a huge reputation – and Barrie chinned him in under a minute.

That led to a phone call from iFilm asking for an interview.

As any boxing fan knows, iFilm has been huge for the sport, bringing exclusives and interviews from the biggest names.

Eddie Hearn realised the channel’s potential from early on and interviews with himself, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and more have reached millions.

The channel currently has 807,000 subscribers and for Barrie to be interviewed by them is great for him and the sport.

Barrie was a top-class gloved pro before he joined BKB TM and he’s proved to be a class act both inside and outside the ring.

You won’t hear Barrie badmouthing opponents or calling people out. He’s a quiet family man who just happens to be very good at punching people in the face!

Barrie says his workmates didn’t believe him when he told them he was a bareknuckle boxer. They think he’s too nice to do what he does. There’s another side to Barrie, obviously!

Barrie announced himself as a bareknuckle legend by beating Jimmy Sweeney and we will see Jimmy in action on BKB 33 later this month.

He did an interview this week predicting he will finish Ionel Levitchi inside four rounds on July 29 and become a four-weight world champion – but he also accepts Ionel poses a huge threat. He knows Ionel is full of fight and heavy handed.

BKB 33 also features ‘The Road To Thailand’ with four fighters battling it out to reach the final of a tournament that will be staged in Phuket at the end of the year.

So there’s a lot for fans of the world’s original and best bareknuckle boxing promoters to look forward to!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown