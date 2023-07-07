Shhh – It’s A Secret

Secret Moment had become a bit disappointing for Godolphin and Saeed Bin Suroor with four runs without success stretching back to October 2021, but they tried cheekpieces for the first time at Wolverhampton last month and they seemed to do the trick when he scored by half a length at odds of 100/30 off a mark of 79. He does have 3lb more this afternoon in the 3.20pm but Harry Davies claims that back from the saddle and better still, he ran on well over the six furlongs to win, and has an added furlong to travel here.

Add in that he is entitled to improve for his first start in over seven months and all that suggests he has an excellent chance this afternoon, assuming the headgear has the same effect here, making him excellent material in a competitive looking handicap.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Secret Moment 3.20pm Chelmsford 3/1 Bet365 and William Hill