THERE’S been huge interest in the first women’s bareknuckle boxing match in the UK

I announced last week that Nadija Milijancevic – known as ‘The Serbian Princess’ is fighting Chiara Giusti on BKB 23 at the O2 Arena on November 20.

GBR Solutions are sponsoring the fight.

The fans want to see it – and our men’s fighters are keen to get involved!

There’s been a lot of interest from them.

“I’ve had a few of our fighters asking: ‘Does Nadija want someone to show her around London?’ and I’ve told them to be careful!

Nadija and Chiara are serious fighters.

You can watch them both on YouTube.

We have been putting the show together over the past few weeks and the only fighter yet to be matched is Toby Bindon.

Perhaps everyone has been scared off after watching his debut!

We wondered how Toby would cope with making the switch from kickboxing to bareknuckle in March.

He was facing a former gloved professional boxer in Joey Vaughan and probably went into the fight as an underdog.

Toby won inside a round and he hasn’t fought since!

He’s signed a contract with us and says he wants to be remembered as a legend in the sport, but he needs to find opponents willing to face him for that to happen!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown