WORLD RANKIN as Hannah competes for 2 world titles Nov 5

Firework night just got EXPLOSIVE as Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump’s FIGHT ACADEMY announce that super-welterweight Hannah Rankin will not fight for 1 but 2 world titles on their November 5 bill at Tottenham Hotspur FC’s Banqueting Hall.

Rankin was due to face Maria Lindberg for WBA title LIVE on Fightzone but will now also have the opportunity of picking up the IBO strap after the International Boxing Organisation agreed to sanction the bout.

Hannah [Rankin] 30 has WON 10 out of 15 outings mixing it with some of the best in the game such as Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields and has an affinity with the IBO title having previously held the crown back in 2019 and is now raring to go to get her hands on it once again.

Lindberg a former IBF world champion shouldn’t be a walk over either having lost just seven times in 29 outings, and STOPPING 10 opponents in the process. The Swede will put it all on the line against Rankin, knowing this is possibly her last chance at the big time.

Rankin told Daily Sport Boxing “I’m definitely not underestimating Maria; she’s won world titles herself, has been around and fought some top opposition. She’s going to want to win this and I respect her skills.

“I’m not taking anything from her loss to Savannah Marshall either [Lindberg lost in three rounds – April 2021], she took that fight at something like two days notice and she isn’t a middleweight.

“Maria is a tough fight, she’s been around the game a long time, and it would be stupid to underestimate her. I am not taking her lightly.”

Also confirmed for the STACKED London card are Wolverhampton’s Katie Healy and Norfolk’s Stevi Levy, with the rest of the undercard to be announced shortly.

