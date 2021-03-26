THERE’S not long to go now . . .

Tomorrow night is the return of bareknuckle boxing with our BKB Lockdown II show.

For me, this is our biggest and best show yet and it looks like millions will be tuning in to see it.

Pay-per-view sales are going well all over the world and with MSVN streaming the show in the States we hope for massive figures there.

We’ve also got deals with TV stations in China, Russia and 20 other countries

This is an exciting new era for our sport – but we haven’t forgotten our roots.

Jimmy Sweeney will be fighting for the John L Sullivan Belt and I know that means an awful lot to him.

Sullivan was an Irishman like Jimmy and it was John L who really was the first superstar of boxing – and sport overall.

It just goes to show that there’s always been an appetite for a good old-fashioned punch up!

Sullivan’s name lives on many, many years after his death and I know that Jimmy sees the next few years as a chance to cement his legacy.

Jimmy says he wants to set bareknuckle boxing records that will never be broken and that when fans talk about the sport in a hundred years’ time, he will be remembered as the greatest of them all.

No question Jimmy has been a massive part of the sport’s growth over the last few years.

Snooker and darts became big when I was growing up because they had unbeatable characters like Steve Davis and Eric Bristow for everyone to look up to and take aim at.

We have had Jimmy at the top for years, setting the bar high with a fighting style that’s unique to BKB.

Tomorrow night’s show also features the grudge match between Connor Tierney and James Connelly, along with British title fights, don’t blink heavyweight scraps and the BKB debut of “The World’s Hardest Scaffolder,” Chas Symonds.

It’s all available to watch on www.fite.tv

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown