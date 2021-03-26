Off The Beat makes plenty of appeal at Musselburgh

In the 3m ITM Northern Lights Stayers’ Hurdle Series Final on today’s card at Ayr (3.40), I think Off The Beat is on a handy handy mark and worth a punt at 15/2.

This Sandy Thomson trained seven-year-old got off the mark over the obstacles at the second time of asking when staying in strongly from off the pace to get up close home and beat the then 129-rated Adjutant by 1 1/4 lengths on soft ground over 2m at Newcastle in January of last year.

He has had just four starts this season and after being pulled-up on handicap debut at Carlisle off an opening mark of 117 shaped far better in his next two outings.

In the first of those over 2m 4f here, Off The Beat kept on at the one pace to finish a 9 1/2 length fourth of 13 to Celtic Flames off 113.

He then finished fifth of 11 to Bullion Boss over this course and distance, where he made a mistake two out and was unable to find any extra after the last to eventually be beaten 14 1/2 lengths.

Off The Beat now meets the winner on 14lb better terms, and having failed to live up to expectations last time out at Kelso has been dropped another 2lb in the weights.

He is now able to race off 107 and in my eyes that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Off The Beat (15/2 bet365 – BOG)